SI Reads of the Day December 7 2018

December 07, 2018
NFL
Your Eyes Don’t Deceive You: There Are More Long Plays Than Ever This Season
NBA
Where Will the Lakers Strike on the Trade Market?
College Football
Will the Timing of Tua Tagovailoa's First Bad Game Cost Him the Heisman?
NBA
Kevin Durant's Endless Search for Enemies
College Basketball
Mike Krzyzewski Has Turned Duke Recruiting Into a Special Kind of Inevitability
Soccer
Plagued By Chaos, Irony, Protest, Copa Libertadores Will Finally Be Decided in Madrid
Soccer
How Katie Nolan Developed Her Love for Liverpool, Mohamed Salah
NFL
NFL Week 14: Preview and Analysis of Sunday Games
College Basketball
Picks: Gonzaga-Tennessee, Nevada-ASU and In-State Rivalry Clashes Lead a Big Weekend

You May Like

More More Sports

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)