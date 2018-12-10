reads of the day 121018

December 10, 2018
NFL
Miracles, Mistakes and Playoff Momentum: Week 14 in the NFL
Sportsperson
From the Editors: Why the Golden State Warriors Are SI's 2018 Sportsperson of the Year Honorees
NFL
NFL Coaching Hot Seat: Vance Joseph, Dirk Koetter Under Pressure After Week 14
MLB
Harold Baines's Stunning Hall of Fame Election Is an Embarrassment
MLB
Winter Meetings Preview: Will Bryce Harper, Manny Machado Find New Homes This Week?
College Basketball
Power Rankings: Tennessee's Win Over Gonzaga Will Resonate Into March
College Football
Ohio State and Oklahoma Have Laid Out the Playbook for Replacing a Legendary Coach
NBA
NBA Power Rankings: Stephen Curry and the Warriors Are Back on Track
Every Sportsperson of the Year
<p>Golden State Warriors</p>

Golden State Warriors

Illustration by Mark Hammermeister
SI Sportsperson of the Year

José Altuve and J.J. Watt

Robert Beck
<p>LeBron James</p>

LeBron James

Robert Beck
<p>Serena Williams</p>

Serena Williams

Yu Tsai
<p>Madison Bumgarner</p>

Madison Bumgarner

Robert Beck
<p>Peyton Manning</p>

Peyton Manning

John W. McDonough
<p>LeBron James</p>

LeBron James

Walter Iooss Jr.
<p>Pat Summitt and Mike Krzyzewski</p>

Pat Summitt and Mike Krzyzewski

Simon Bruty
<p>Drew Brees</p>

Drew Brees

Walter Iooss Jr.
<p>Derek Jeter</p>

Derek Jeter

Gregory Heisler
<p>Michael Phelps</p>

Michael Phelps

Heinz Kluetmeier
<p>Brett Favre</p>

Brett Favre

Walter Iooss Jr.
<p>Dwyane Wade</p>

Dwyane Wade

Walter Iooss Jr.
<p>Tom Brady</p>

Tom Brady

Lynn Johnson
<p>Boston Red Sox</p>

Boston Red Sox

Photomosaic by Robert Silvers
<p>Tim Duncan and David Robinson</p>

Tim Duncan and David Robinson

Michael O'Neill
<p>Lance Armstrong</p>

Lance Armstrong

Jonas Karlsson
<p>Curt Schilling and Randy Johnson</p>

Curt Schilling and Randy Johnson

Brian Lanker
<p>Tiger Woods</p>

Tiger Woods

Gerard Rancinan
<p>U.S. Women's Soccer Team</p>

U.S. Women's Soccer Team

Mark Abrahams
<p>Mark McGwire and Sammy Sosa</p>

Mark McGwire and Sammy Sosa

Walter Iooss Jr.
<p>Dean Smith</p>

Dean Smith

Brian Lanker
<p>Tiger Woods</p>

Tiger Woods

Lauren Uram
<p>Cal Ripken, Jr.</p>

Cal Ripken, Jr.

Michael O'Neill
<p>Bonnie Blair and Johann Olav Koss</p>

Bonnie Blair and Johann Olav Koss

Michael O'Neill
<p>Don Shula</p>

Don Shula

Mark Summers
<p>Arthur Ashe</p>

Arthur Ashe

Michael O'Neill
<p>Michael Jordan</p>

Michael Jordan

S. McCormack (Holographic Photo)
<p>Joe Montana</p>

Joe Montana

Peter Read Miller
<p>Greg LeMond</p>

Greg LeMond

Brian Lanker
<p>Orel Hershiser</p>

Orel Hershiser

Pier Consagra
<p>Rory Sparrow, Patty Sheehan, Reggie Williams, Chip Rives, Bob Bourne, Judi Brown King, Dale Murphy and Kip Keino</p>

Rory Sparrow, Patty Sheehan, Reggie Williams, Chip Rives, Bob Bourne, Judi Brown King, Dale Murphy and Kip Keino

Richard Hess
<p>Joe Paterno</p>

Joe Paterno

Ronald C. Modra
<p>Kareem Abdul-Jabbar</p>

Kareem Abdul-Jabbar

Larry Rivers
<p>Mary Lou Retton and Edwin Moses</p>

Mary Lou Retton and Edwin Moses

Walter Iooss Jr.
<p>Mary Decker</p>

Mary Decker

Brian Lanker
<p>Wayne Gretzky</p>

Wayne Gretzky

Brian Lanker
<p>Sugar Ray Leonard</p>

Sugar Ray Leonard

Manny Millan
<p>U.S. Olympic Hockey Team</p>

U.S. Olympic Hockey Team

Heinz Kluetmeier
<p>Willie Stargell and Terry Bradshaw</p>

Willie Stargell and Terry Bradshaw

Walter Iooss Jr.
<p>Jack Nicklaus</p>

Jack Nicklaus

Lane Stewart
<p>Steve Cauthen</p>

Steve Cauthen

Anthony Edgeworth
<p>Chris Evert</p>

Chris Evert

Graham Finlayson
<p>Pete Rose</p>

Pete Rose

Lane Stewart
<p>Muhammad Ali</p>

Muhammad Ali

Neil Leifer
<p>Jackie Stewart</p>

Jackie Stewart

Tony Triolo
<p>John Wooden and Billie Jean King</p>

John Wooden and Billie Jean King

Stephen Green-Armytage
<p>Lee Trevino</p>

Lee Trevino

Walter Iooss Jr.
<p>Bobby Orr</p>

Bobby Orr

Tony Triolo
<p>Tom Seaver</p>

Tom Seaver

James Drake
<p>Bill Russell</p>

Bill Russell

James Drake
<p>Carl Yastrzemski</p>

Carl Yastrzemski

Fred Kaplan
<p>Jim Ryun</p>

Jim Ryun

Rich Clarkson
<p>Sandy Koufax</p>

Sandy Koufax

Robert Huntzinger
<p>Ken Venturi</p>

Ken Venturi

Jay Maisel
<p>Pete Rozelle</p>

Pete Rozelle

Ben Rose
<p>Terry Baker</p>

Terry Baker

Neal Barr
<p>Jerry Lucas</p>

Jerry Lucas

Robert Weaver
<p>Arnold Palmer</p>

Arnold Palmer

Thomas B. Allen
<p>Ingemar Johansson</p>

Ingemar Johansson

John G. Zimmerman
<p>Rafer Johnson</p>

Rafer Johnson

John G. Zimmerman
<p>Stan Musial</p>

Stan Musial

John G. Zimmerman; Marvin E. Newman; Robert Riger; Richard Meek
<p>Bobby Morrow</p>

Bobby Morrow

Phil Bath
<p>Johnny Podres</p>

Johnny Podres

Richard Meek
<p>Roger Bannister</p>

Roger Bannister

Mark Kauffman
1 of 65

NFL
Philip Rivers Is Ready to Be Appreciated

