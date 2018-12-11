reads of the day 121118

December 11, 2018
NFL
NFL Power Rankings Poll: A Historic Drop for Washington While Bears Make Top-5 Debut
NFL
The Mahomes No-Look Pass: A Brief History
NBA
Bulls Mutiny, Suns Misery, and the Power of Bad Ownership in the NBA
MLB
MLB Trade Rumors: Mets, Yankees, Marlins In Talks On Three-Team Deal
MLB
General Manager A.J. Preller and the Padres Are Ready to Go for It While Others Tank
MLB
How State Taxes Could Affect Where Bryce Harper and Manny Machado End Up
College Football
Tua Tagovailoa's Heisman Loss Is Alabama's Bulletin Board Material Gain
MLB
Be Nice to Harold Baines: He Didn't Create the Absurd Process That Led to His Election
The Evolution of Stephen Curry's Career, From Davidson to the Warriors
During his first year at Davidson, Curry broke the freshman scoring record with his 502nd point in February 2007.

During his first year at Davidson, Curry broke the freshman scoring record with his 502nd point in February 2007.

Damian Strohmeyer
Curry was second in the nation among freshman in scoring, only behind Kevin Durant of Texas.

Curry was second in the nation among freshman in scoring, only behind Kevin Durant of Texas.

Damian Strohmeyer
During Curry's sophomore season, Davidson went undefeated in their conference and earned a third-straight NCAA tournament bid.

During Curry's sophomore season, Davidson went undefeated in their conference and earned a third-straight NCAA tournament bid.

John Biever
Against Gonzaga in the first round, Curry scored 30 points in the second half to give Davidson their first NCAA tournament win since 1969.

Against Gonzaga in the first round, Curry scored 30 points in the second half to give Davidson their first NCAA tournament win since 1969.

John Biever
Against No. 3-seed Wisconsin, Curry once again led his team to victory, scoring 33 points Curry to put Davidson in the Elite 8.

Against No. 3-seed Wisconsin, Curry once again led his team to victory, scoring 33 points Curry to put Davidson in the Elite 8.

John Biever
With his NCAA tournament performance, Curry became only the fourth college player at the time to score over 30 points in their first four career NCAA tournament games.

With his NCAA tournament performance, Curry became only the fourth college player at the time to score over 30 points in their first four career NCAA tournament games.

Against Georgia Southern in 2009, Curry scored 34 points to become Davidson's all time leading scorer, passing John Gerdy, who had held the record for 30 years.

Against Georgia Southern in 2009, Curry scored 34 points to become Davidson's all time leading scorer, passing John Gerdy, who had held the record for 30 years.

AP Photo/The Charlotte Observer, Jeff Siner
After playing his junior season at Davidson, Curry opted to forgo his senior season to enter the NBA Draft.

After playing his junior season at Davidson, Curry opted to forgo his senior season to enter the NBA Draft.

AP Photo/The Charlotte Observer, Jeff Siner
The Golden State Warriors picked Curry with the seventh overall pick in the 2009 NBA Draft.

The Golden State Warriors picked Curry with the seventh overall pick in the 2009 NBA Draft.

John W. McDonoug
Curry finished runner-up for the NBA Rookie of the Year Award behind Tyreke Evans.

Curry finished runner-up for the NBA Rookie of the Year Award behind Tyreke Evans.

John W. McDonough
During his second season in the NBA, Curry's free throw percentage of .934 set a new Warriors single-season record.

During his second season in the NBA, Curry's free throw percentage of .934 set a new Warriors single-season record.

Rocky Widner/NBAE via Getty Images
After the shortened lockout season, Curry signed a four-year, $44 million contract extension with the Warriors before the 2012-13 season.

After the shortened lockout season, Curry signed a four-year, $44 million contract extension with the Warriors before the 2012-13 season.

AP Photo/Ben Margot
Curry and teammate Klay Thompson earned the nickname "Splash Brothers" during the 2012-13 season.

Curry and teammate Klay Thompson earned the nickname "Splash Brothers" during the 2012-13 season.

John W. McDonough
During the 2013-14 season, Curry led the league in three-pointers made for a second consecutive season with 261.

During the 2013-14 season, Curry led the league in three-pointers made for a second consecutive season with 261.

Christian Petersen/Getty Images
In December, he became the franchise's leader in career three-pointers.

In December, he became the franchise's leader in career three-pointers.

John W. McDonough
At the end of the 2013-14 regular season, Curry finished with four triple-doubles, tied for second in the NBA.

At the end of the 2013-14 regular season, Curry finished with four triple-doubles, tied for second in the NBA.

Greg Nelson
Noah Graham/NBAE via Getty Images
For the 2015-16 season, Curry was named the league's first ever unanimous MVP.

For the 2015-16 season, Curry was named the league's first ever unanimous MVP.

Greg Nelson
The Warriors advanced to the NBA Finals, but lost to the Cleveland Cavaliers in seven games.

The Warriors advanced to the NBA Finals, but lost to the Cleveland Cavaliers in seven games.

John McDonough
Against the Cleveland Cavaliers in the NBA Finals in 2017, Curry helped the Warriors clinch the title in Game 5 with 34 points, 10 assists and six rebounds.

Against the Cleveland Cavaliers in the NBA Finals in 2017, Curry helped the Warriors clinch the title in Game 5 with 34 points, 10 assists and six rebounds.

Greg Nelson
Behind Curry, Golden State claimed its second title in three years.

Behind Curry, Golden State claimed its second title in three years.

John W. McDonough
Before the 2017-18 season, Curry signed a five-year, $201 million contract extension with the Warriors.

Before the 2017-18 season, Curry signed a five-year, $201 million contract extension with the Warriors.

Greg Nelson
During the first seven games of the 2018-19 season, Curry made at least five three-pointers each game.

During the first seven games of the 2018-19 season, Curry made at least five three-pointers each game.

Greg Nelson
In addition to his scoring prowess, Curry is considered a true leader in the Golden State Warriors organization.

In addition to his scoring prowess, Curry is considered a true leader in the Golden State Warriors organization.

Mike Stobe/Getty Images
1 of 24

NFL
Offensive Rookie of the Year: It’s Mayfield vs. Barkley, But Let’s Not Forget These Three

