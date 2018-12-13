reads of the day 121318

December 13, 2018
NFL
Kyler Murray, the NFL Is Expecting You
College Football
Bowl Predictions 2018: Expert Picks for Every Game and the College Football Playoff
NFL
The Draft in Las Vegas, the Raiders in San Diego (Maybe) and Other Nuggets From a Newsy Owners Meeting
Extra Mustard
Traina Thoughts: Stephen A. Smith's Chargers-Chiefs Breakdown Is Filled With Fake News
College Football
Bowl Game Sponsors Quiz: How Well Do You Know Your Obscure Bowl History?
College Basketball
The Potential Achilles' Heel for Kansas, Duke and the Rest of the AP Top 20
NBA
Shaq of All Trades: NBA Legend Isn’t Done Putting His Trademark on “Fun”
Soccer
Best, Worst, Most Likely Last-16 Draw Scenarios for EPL's Four Champions League Sides
Golf
Patrick Reed Is the Villain Golf Needs

NFL
Kyler Murray, the NFL Is Expecting You
He and his baseball agent say Murray is committed to the Oakland A’s, who took him in the first round of last year’s MLB draft. But many in the NFL are convinced that, once the smoke clears, the Heisman winner will be entering this spring’s NFL draft.
