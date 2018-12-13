reads of the day 121318

College Football
Bowl Predictions 2018: Expert Picks for Every Game and the College Football Playoff
NFL
The Draft in Las Vegas, the Raiders in San Diego (Maybe) and Other Nuggets From a Newsy Owners Meeting
Extra Mustard
Traina Thoughts: Stephen A. Smith's Chargers-Chiefs Breakdown Is Filled With Fake News
Kyler Murray, the NFL Is Expecting You
He and his baseball agent say Murray is committed to the Oakland A’s, who took him in the first round of last year’s MLB draft. But many in the NFL are convinced that, once the smoke clears, the Heisman winner will be entering this spring’s NFL draft.
Bowl Predictions 2018: Expert Picks for Every Game and the College Football Playoff
Bowl season is the most unpredictable time of year, so of course our experts vary widely on their picks from the Celebration Bowl to the College Football Playoff.
The Draft in Las Vegas, the Raiders in San Diego (Maybe) and Other Nuggets From a Newsy Owners Meeting
The NFL wants the kind of sponsorship money other leagues are getting. Plus notes on the Raiders in 2019, the coaching carousel, and more.
Traina Thoughts: Stephen A. Smith's Chargers-Chiefs Breakdown Is Filled With Fake News
Stephen A. Smith tried to break down Chargers-Chiefs and it was comical.
Bowl Game Sponsors Quiz: How Well Do You Know Your Obscure Bowl History?
Test your knowledge of the most important entities in the bowl system: the title sponsors.
The Potential Achilles' Heel for Kansas, Duke and the Rest of the AP Top 20
Nobody's perfect, but in mid-December, nobody has to be (yet). What do the nation's top teams most need to work on?