reads of the day 121818

December 18, 2018
College Football
If Justin Fields Transfers From Georgia, There's a Path for Him to Play Elsewhere Immediately
NFL
NFL Power Rankings Poll: Chargers Make Their Case for the Top Spot
Soccer
Manchester United Runs Out of Reasons to Stay Course With Jose Mourinho
NFL
Despite Increasing Odds of Securing No. 1 Seed, Saints Continue to Limp Down the Stretch
NBA
Five NBA Notes: Paul George's Rebirth, State of the Rockets and More Bulls Adventures
College Football
After One Year Away From No. 1, Alabama Closes in on a Restoration of Its Recruiting Supremacy
NBA
Kelly Krauskopf Primed to Impact Pacers as NBA's First Female Assistant GM
NBA
How Far Can Kemba Walker Carry the Hornets?
College Football
A Brush With Death Saved UAB Football. Should Other Schools Try It Out?
Extra Mustard
The 10 Worst Officiating Decisions of 2018

