reads of the day 121818

If Justin Fields Transfers From Georgia, There's a Path for Him to Play Elsewhere Immediately
After One Year Away From No. 1, Alabama Closes in on a Restoration of Its Recruiting Supremacy
A September incident at a Georgia game could leave the former five-star QB recruit with a convincing case to earn his transfer without sitting out a year.
NFLNFL Power Rankings Poll: Chargers Make Their Case for the Top Spot
Fresh off a come-from-behind win in Kansas City, the Chargers move to their highest point in the Power Poll yet. Meanwhile, the Kessler-led Jaguars keep racing to the bottom.
SoccerManchester United Runs Out of Reasons to Stay Course With Jose Mourinho
As dreadful performances piled up and the perception and value of Man United continued to drop, the club finally felt it had no choice but to pull the plug on Jose Mourinho.
NFLDespite Increasing Odds of Securing No. 1 Seed, Saints Continue to Limp Down the Stretch
The 12-2 Saints may very well be the No. 1 seed, but New Orleans's recent play hasn't inspired much confidence that this team should be considered the favorite in the NFC.
NBAFive NBA Notes: Paul George's Rebirth, State of the Rockets and More Bulls Adventures
Paul George is playing the best basketball of his life, James Harden is still everything to Houston and the Bulls are the most dysfunctional mess in all of basketball.
As 2019's first signing day arrives, Alabama boasts the top recruiting class for the eighth time in the past 10 years, and Nick Saban is not finished yet.