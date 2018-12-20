reads of the day 122018

College Football
National Signing Day 2019: News, Highlights and Live Updates on Day 2's Biggest Decisions
Extra Mustard
Traina Thoughts: Most Absurd Sports Stories, Burning Hot Takes, Memorable Social Media Moments of 2018
NBA2019 NBA Mock Draft 2.0: Zion Stays at No. 1, Freshmen Guards Crack Top Five
While Duke's superstar freshmen are the headliners, two lesser-known freshmen guards are poised to take the 2019 NBA draft by storm. The Front Office projects the first 30 picks.
Tech & MediaSports Illustrated Media Awards: The Best and Worst of 2018
From the best broadcast team to the top studio show, to the worst hot take and most bizarre innovation, here are the 2018 SI Media Awards.
NFLFor the Niners, Lessons From a Lost Season. For Carolina, One That Got Away
For Kyle Shanahan and Ron Rivera, the 2018 season will be defined by quarterback injuries and how they handled them.
NFLPatriots WR Josh Gordon Will Step Away From Football, Reportedly Facing 'Indefinite Ban'
Gordon played 12 games with New England after being traded from the Browns in September.
