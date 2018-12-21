Report: Referee Makes High School Wrestler Cut His Dreadlocks or Forfeit Match

Screenshot/Twitter

The referee was accused of directing a racial slur at another official in 2016.

By Jenna West
December 21, 2018

A referee made a high school wrestler choose between cutting his dreadlocks or forfeiting his match Wednesday, according to SNJ Today.

At Buena Regional High School's meet with Oakcrest High Wednesday, wrestler Andrew Johnson had his dreadlocks covered as he prepared for his 120 pound match. Referee Alan Maloney told Johnson he could either cut his hair of forfeit, so Johnson chose the last minute haircut, according to SNJ Today.

Johnson secured the victory by sudden takedown and Buena went on to win Wednesday's match 41–24.

Maloney's ultimatum to Johnson sparked outrage but isn't the first time the referee has landed in hot water.

In 2016, Maloney was accused of directing a racial slur at another referee. At a private gathering between officials at a condominium, Maloney allegedly poked referee Preston Hamilton in the chest and allegedly used a racial slur during an argument over homemade wine. Hamilton slammed Maloney to the ground, according to the Courier Post.

Maloney told the Courier-Post that he did not remember making the comments.

After Hamilton reported the incident, Maloney agreed to participate in sensitivity training and an alcohol awareness program. Maloney was to be suspended for one year for his use of the slur and Hamilton would receive the same suspension for assaulting Maloney. However, both officials appealed their suspensions, which were overturned, according to NJ.com.

You May Like

More More Sports

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)