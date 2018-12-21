A referee made a high school wrestler choose between cutting his dreadlocks or forfeiting his match Wednesday, according to SNJ Today.

At Buena Regional High School's meet with Oakcrest High Wednesday, wrestler Andrew Johnson had his dreadlocks covered as he prepared for his 120 pound match. Referee Alan Maloney told Johnson he could either cut his hair of forfeit, so Johnson chose the last minute haircut, according to SNJ Today.

Johnson secured the victory by sudden takedown and Buena went on to win Wednesday's match 41–24.

Epitome of a team player ⬇️



A referee wouldn't allow Andrew Johnson of Buena @brhschiefs to wrestle with a cover over his dreadlocks. It was either an impromptu haircut, or a forfeit. Johnson chose the haircut, then won by sudden victory in OT to help spark Buena to a win. pic.twitter.com/f6JidKNKoI — Mike Frankel (@MikeFrankelSNJ) December 20, 2018

Maloney's ultimatum to Johnson sparked outrage but isn't the first time the referee has landed in hot water.

In 2016, Maloney was accused of directing a racial slur at another referee. At a private gathering between officials at a condominium, Maloney allegedly poked referee Preston Hamilton in the chest and allegedly used a racial slur during an argument over homemade wine. Hamilton slammed Maloney to the ground, according to the Courier Post.

Maloney told the Courier-Post that he did not remember making the comments.

After Hamilton reported the incident, Maloney agreed to participate in sensitivity training and an alcohol awareness program. Maloney was to be suspended for one year for his use of the slur and Hamilton would receive the same suspension for assaulting Maloney. However, both officials appealed their suspensions, which were overturned, according to NJ.com.