Boston Marathon Bomber's Lawyers Want Death Sentence Overturned

Photo by Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images

Dzhokhar Tsarnaev's lawyers say their client was not given a fair trial.

By Alaa Abdeldaiem
December 27, 2018

Attorneys for Boston Marathon bomber Dzhokhar Tsarnaev told a federal appeals court that they believe his death sentence should be overturned due to an unfair trial, according to the Associated Press.

Tsarnaev's legal team submitted a 500-page brief in the 1st U.S. District Court of Appeals, highlighting a number of problems with the 25-year-old's 2015 trial. One of the most noteworthy issues, the team said, was the fact that the judge refused to move the case outside of Boston, a city which was "traumatized by the bombings." Tsarnaev's lawyers argued that extensive media coverage and the number of poeple in Boston impacted by the bombings justified a relocation of the trial, reports the Associated Press.

"Tsarnaev stood accused of notorious crimes. The bombings were the subject of constant and widespread publicity, which included coverage of matters that would never be admitted at trial," his lawyers wrote, per the AP. "Virtually every single prospective juror was familiar with that publicity, had been personally affected by the crimes and their aftermath, and thus had formed negative, entrenched preconceptions about Tsarnaev’s guilt and the appropriate sentence."

Lawyers also brought up issues with jurors, testimonies from surviving victims and the defense's "inability to tell jurors about links between Tsarnaev's brother and an unsolved triple killing in 2011."

Tsarnaev was sentenced to death two years after he and his brother, Tamerlan, set off two bombs near the Boston Marathon's finish line on April 15, 2013. The bombs killed three people and wounded more than 260 others. Tsarnaev was convicted of all 30 charges against him. His brother died a few days after the bombing in a gun battle with police.

Tsarnaev is currently being held at the supermax prison in Florence, Colorado.

You May Like

More More Sports

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)