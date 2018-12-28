reads of the day 122818

College Football
Notre Dame's Dismal 2016 Lives On as Proof of How Far Irish Have Come to Reach Cotton Bowl
NFL
NFL Head Coach Firing Primer: The League Could Be Facing a Crisis When It Comes to Minority Coaches
You May Like
2:00
NFLEverybody’s Looking for the Next Chris Ballard: This Year’s List of Future GMs
Teams with potential general manager openings could do worse than follow the Colts’ blueprint: find a team-builder with a vision and plan for how to get it done.
1:14
College FootballNotre Dame's Dismal 2016 Lives On as Proof of How Far Irish Have Come to Reach Cotton Bowl
From the low point of their infamous 4–8 season in 2016 to this year's playoff run, the Irish knew all along what they might be capable of.
2:17
NFLNFL Head Coach Firing Primer: The League Could Be Facing a Crisis When It Comes to Minority Coaches
Based on the NFL head coaches who are likely to lose their jobs soon, the league could have the fewest number of minority coaches in charge since the pre-Rooney Rule days.
0:51
NFL24 Hours ... With Vikings Cornerback Xavier Rhodes
A game-week Friday down the playoff stretch is packed for Minnesota’s All-Pro cornerback—practice, workouts, film study and, just as important, family time.
NHLHow the 2019 Winter Classic Jerseys Came Together
With Boston's uniform largely influenced by its 1932–36 squads and Chicago's modeled after the '33–34 Stanley Cup champions, this Winter Classic will channel the Depression–era NHL at a stadium that opened around that same time.
2:03
NBANew Year’s Resolutions for the NBA’s Worst Franchises
As we turn the page to 2019, we can now paint a fairly clear picture of the league’s bottom five. The Crossover offers New Year's resolutions for the worst teams in the NBA.