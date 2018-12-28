reads of the day 122818

December 28, 2018
NFL
Everybody’s Looking for the Next Chris Ballard: This Year’s List of Future GMs
College Football
Notre Dame's Dismal 2016 Lives On as Proof of How Far Irish Have Come to Reach Cotton Bowl
NFL
NFL Head Coach Firing Primer: The League Could Be Facing a Crisis When It Comes to Minority Coaches
NFL
24 Hours ... With Vikings Cornerback Xavier Rhodes
NHL
How the 2019 Winter Classic Jerseys Came Together
NBA
New Year’s Resolutions for the NBA’s Worst Franchises
College Football
Clemson and Notre Dame Have More in Common Than You’d Think
NHL
NHL Power Rankings: Six Teams Close Out 2018 as Clear Contenders
NFL
NFL Week 17: Preview and Analysis for Every Game
College Basketball
Picks: Kentucky-Louisville and a Handful of Under-the-Radar Matchups This Weekend

