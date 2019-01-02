reads of the day 010219

College Football
Dexter Lawrence's Suspension Hasn't Cost Clemson Yet, but Alabama Is a Different Animal
College Football
Ohio State's Rose Bowl Win Ends Urban Meyer's Final Season on a Complicated High Note
College Football
LSU Upstages UCF's National Championship Plans With Its Own Showcase Win in Fiesta Bowl
You May Like
1:45
NFLHow the Bears Became Fun Again, One Knock at a Time
First-year head coach Matt Nagy is quick with a smile and quicker to draw up a wild, creative play that gives defensive players a chance to score some TDs. Throw in a seven-game improvement and a team-wide passion for dance, and no team in the NFL is having more fun than the Chicago Bears.
1:08
NFLWhy Are NFL GMs Being Let Off the Hook?
There are far more coaches being fired for failed 2018 seasons than general managers. In the NFL, that’s nothing new.
NFLRanking the Candidates Most Likely to Be Hired Again as NFL Head Coaches
With eight NFL head-coach openings out there, there's a good chance we'll see some second-time candidates. Who is most likely to be hired as an NFL head coach again?
0:56
College FootballDexter Lawrence's Suspension Hasn't Cost Clemson Yet, but Alabama Is a Different Animal
The Tigers will have their hands full with or without their star DT against Alabama, but Dexter Lawrence's absence may be more noticeable than it was against Notre Dame.
1:11
SoccerInside the Timing, Reasoning and Potential of Christian Pulisic's Chelsea Transfer
Christian Pulisic will leave Dortmund for Chelsea in the summer after the two clubs agreed on a fee that shattered the record for an American and presents the 20-year-old with the Premier League opportunity he has craved.
0:56
College FootballOhio State's Rose Bowl Win Ends Urban Meyer's Final Season on a Complicated High Note
Ohio State hung on to win a Rose Bowl that encapsulated its season, lending a celebratory tone to Urban Meyer's sendoff.