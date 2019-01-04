Extra Mustard Reads of the Day — Jan. 4

January 04, 2019
High School
High School Hoops Team Busted for Switching Triplet Brothers at Free-Throw Line
College Football
Tua Tagovailoa Has Over 400 Family Members Going to National Championship Game
Extra Mustard
Friday’s Hot Clicks: Blind USC Football Player Max Olson Nails Viral ‘Bird Box Challenge’
Extra Mustard
Traina Thoughts: Chris Long Convinces People That His 2-Year-Old Son Is on Twitter
NFL
Buccaneers DB Brent Grimes Blames $7 Million Contract for Subpar 2018
College Basketball
'Are You Stepping to Me Right Now?': Samford Head Coach Scott Padgett Calls Out Referee
NBA
Watch: Kawhi Leonard's Mom Did Not Want to Listen to Heckling Spurs Fans
Edge
Woman Falls At Marathon Finish Line Just Shy of Qualifying for Olympic Trials, Accepted After Appeal

