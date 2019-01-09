SI Reads of the Day January 9 2019

You May Like
NFLThe Saints’ Lost Season: How Sean Payton and New Orleans Survived 2012
Three years removed from their Super Bowl year, the Saints hit the depths—Bountygate, suspensions and, in the end, the NFL’s all-time worst defense. How do you pick up from that and move on? Start with the coach, and the handful of players who endured it all.
1:00
NFLThe Cardinals’ Coaching Search Moved Fast—Really, Really Fast
Kliff Kingsbury might end up being the right man for the job in Arizona, but it’s hard to imagine the team was able to figure that out during the very small window of time they had to hire their new head coach.
MLBLet's Make a Trade for Madison Bumgarner!
It's unlikely the Giants will move their ace before the start of the season, but we've got some trade proposals that will pique your interest.
1:28
NBAHow Will DeMarcus Cousins Fit on the Warriors?
Have we been underplaying Boogie's return to the court? The Open Floor podcast discusses his potential impact on the Warriors and his fit.
0:25
NBANBA Free Agency Is Not Always Your Friend
The frequent discussion around the new core of the 76ers is rooted in a time-old NBA problem—the fragility of building a championship contender. As Philadelphia has learned over the past couple years, flexibility in free agency is not always the best fix.