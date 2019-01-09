SI Reads of the Day January 9 2019

January 09, 2019
Edge
Sports Illustrated's Fittest 50
NFL
The Saints’ Lost Season: How Sean Payton and New Orleans Survived 2012
NFL
The Cardinals’ Coaching Search Moved Fast—Really, Really Fast
MLB
Let's Make a Trade for Madison Bumgarner!
NBA
How Will DeMarcus Cousins Fit on the Warriors?
NBA
NBA Free Agency Is Not Always Your Friend
NFL
Early 2019 Fantasy Football Bust Candidates
NFL
The NFL Head Coaching Candidates That Every Team in Need Will Definitely Interview
Soccer
The American Investor Looking to Buy a Scandinavian Club to Develop Young U.S. Players

NBA
NBA Free Agency Is Not Always Your Friend
The frequent discussion around the new core of the 76ers is rooted in a time-old NBA problem—the fragility of building a championship contender. As Philadelphia has learned over the past couple years, flexibility in free agency is not always the best fix.
