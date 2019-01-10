SI Reads of the Day January 10 2019

January 10, 2019
NFL
NFL
In Kingsbury, the Cardinals Think They’ve Found Their McVay
College Football
Jalen Hurts's Transfer Decision: Breaking Down Best Fits and Likely Destinations
College Football
Which Program Will Be Next to Follow Clemson to Perennial Title Contention?
NBA
Five Mid-Major NBA Draft Prospects to Watch
NFL
Matt LaFleur's Success in Green Bay Ultimately Tied to Aaron Rodgers
NBA
Giannis Wins MVP Battle, but Will James Harden Claim Season-Long War?
Soccer
Julie Ertz on World Cup Prep, Losing Teeth and Her Power-Couple Husband, Zach
College Football
Winners and Losers From the 2018–19 Bowl Season

1:21
NFL
Jeff Fisher Is More Than Your 7–9 Jokes
As the NFL coaching carousel continues to aggressively spin—only two head coaching spots of eight remain open—one longtime NFL coach’s name hasn’t been part of the conversation. Some people might think it’s for good reason that Jeff Fisher hasn’t been considered (a .512 career coaching record over more than 20 years) but Fisher wants to be. What has the former Oilers/Titans and Rams head coach been up to lately? We travel to his farm in Nashville to find out.
by Charlotte Wilder

