SI Reads of the Day January 10 2019

As the NFL coaching carousel continues to aggressively spin—only two head coaching spots of eight remain open—one longtime NFL coach’s name hasn’t been part of the conversation. Some people might think it’s for good reason that Jeff Fisher hasn’t been considered (a .512 career coaching record over more than 20 years) but Fisher wants to be. What has the former Oilers/Titans and Rams head coach been up to lately? We travel to his farm in Nashville to find out.