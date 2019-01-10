SI Reads of the Day January 10 2019

You May Like
1:21
NFLJeff Fisher Is More Than Your 7–9 Jokes
As the NFL coaching carousel continues to aggressively spin—only two head coaching spots of eight remain open—one longtime NFL coach’s name hasn’t been part of the conversation. Some people might think it’s for good reason that Jeff Fisher hasn’t been considered (a .512 career coaching record over more than 20 years) but Fisher wants to be. What has the former Oilers/Titans and Rams head coach been up to lately? We travel to his farm in Nashville to find out.
1:32
NFLIn Kingsbury, the Cardinals Think They’ve Found Their McVay
Having missed out on Sean McVay a few years back, Arizona took a big swing on a similarly unproven young offensive mind.
0:51
College FootballJalen Hurts's Transfer Decision: Breaking Down Best Fits and Likely Destinations
The biggest question of the college football offseason will be where Jalen Hurts suits up next season. Which schools provide the best fit for the in-demand quarterback?
0:53
College FootballWhich Program Will Be Next to Follow Clemson to Perennial Title Contention?
Only two other programs in the past 30 years have made the kind of leap Clemson has pulled off.
1:03
NBAFive Mid-Major NBA Draft Prospects to Watch
While most prospects are merely just that, NBA talent evaluators are always keeping tabs on unheralded, mid-major prospects like Utah State's Neemias Queta and BYU's Yoeli Childs.
1:46
NFLMatt LaFleur's Success in Green Bay Ultimately Tied to Aaron Rodgers
New Packers head coach Matt LaFleur looked and played the part at his introductory news conference, serving as a welcome sight to an organization recently riddled with internal strife. But one question was left unanswered.