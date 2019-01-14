Extra Mustard Reads of the Day — Jan. 14

January 14, 2019
Extra Mustard
Monday’s Hot Clicks: Meet the Man Who Dug Chiefs Player Jeff Allen Out of the Snow
Extra Mustard
Traina Thoughts: Doc Emrick Has Competition Because Snoop Dogg Is An Awesome NHL Broadcaster
College Football
President Trump Promises Several Fast Food Options for Clemson’s White House Visit
NFL
Watch: Tom Brady: 'Everyone Thinks We Suck and Can't Win Any Games'
Extra Mustard
Watch: UCLA's Katelyn Ohashi Will Make You Want to Get Up and Dance Thanks to This Floor Routine
Golf
Internet Sensation Hosung Choi Gets Sponsors Exemption Into AT&T Pebble Beach
Extra Mustard
Watch: BYU's Shannon Evans Performs Super Mario Bros. Gymnastics Routine
NFL
This Is What $250,000 in Cash and the Lombardi Trophy Looks Like
NFL
Watch: Bears Fans Follow Cody Parkey, Miss 43-Yard Field Goals in Brewery Challenge
NBA
Watch: Justin Timberlake Sinks Half-Court Shots at Grizzlies' Practice Facility

You May Like

More More Sports

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)