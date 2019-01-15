reads of the day 011519

January 15, 2019
NFL
The NFL Head Coaching Fraternity Is Getting Less Diverse. Here’s Why
College Football
Risers and Sliders After the 2019 NFL Draft Early Entry Deadline
NBA
Will Andrew Wiggins Ever Become the Player the Wolves Need Him to Be?
Swim Daily
The Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue Is Moving to May!
College Football
Clemson Players, Twitter React to Tigers' Fast Food Run During White House Visit
Tennis
Five Thoughts on Day Two at the Australian Open: Serena, Canadians Impress
Boxing
'Water Under the Bridge': The Unlikely Reunion of Manny Pacquiao and Freddie Roach
College Basketball
Tre Jones's Injury Reveals Duke's Lack of Depth in Loss to Syracuse
Soccer
Ball Fully in Precourt's Court to Make Austin's MLS Venture a Success
NBA
Tinker Hatfield Q&A: The Nike Adapt BB and Life as a Futurist

