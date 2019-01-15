SI Swimsuit Editor's Picks (01/15/19)

Our Favorite Mommy Moments of Chrissy Teigen
1 of 15
Advertisement
Tuesday Swimstagram 01/15/19
1 of 10
Advertisement
Swim Daily
Editor's Pick: The New, Limited-Edition Away Collection Is About to Elevate Your Travel Uniform
You May Like
Swim DailyEditor's Pick: The New, Limited-Edition Away Collection Is About to Elevate Your Travel Uniform
The Away "On View" collection allows travelers to customize their luggage in a new and fun way.
1:09
Swim DailyEmily Ratajkowski Teaches The Fat Jew How to Model
Emily Ratajkowski's friend the Fat Jewish learns some model moves from one of the industry's best.