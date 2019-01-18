Extra Mustard Reads of the Day — Jan. 18

January 18, 2019
NFL
Dan Synder Has an IMAX Theater on His New Yacht
Extra Mustard
Traina Thoughts: Rams Running Back C.J. Anderson Is The Postseason Breath of Fresh Air We All Need
Track and Field
Hitman Runner Convicted of Mob Boss Murders on GPS Watch Tracking Data
Extra Mustard
Friday’s Hot Clicks: NHL Fan Favorite John Scott Describes Near-Death Experience on Frozen Lake
NBA
Watch: Lakers' Michael Beasley Forgot to Wear His Uniform Shorts and Then Tried to Check In
NBA
Watch: Wizards Beat Knicks on Goaltending Call
Extra Mustard
Watch: Calder Hodge, 13, Born with No Tibia Bones Dreams of Playing Football
NFL
Watch: Eagles' Alshon Jeffery Surprises Class of Young Girl Who Wrote Him Supportive Letter
NBA
Watch: Clippers Center Boban Marjanovic Appears in 'John Wick: Chapter 3' Trailer

