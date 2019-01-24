reads of the day 012419

January 24, 2019
NFL
The Last Time Atlanta Hosted a Super Bowl…
NBA
Three NBA Trade Deadline Questions for the Knicks
MLB
The Uber of Baseball: The Rise of Young, Versatile Labor Is an Ominous Sign for Older Players
NFL
John Dorsey’s Tips for the Team With the No. 1 Pick
NFL
Report: Hue Jackson Told Browns GM John Dorsey to 'Get the F--- Out of My Office' Upon Firing
NFL
Patriots-Rams "Almost the Worst Possible Combination of Teams" For Ticket Resellers
College Basketball
Chasing 30: Can Chris Clemons Join Scoring Royalty in His Last Ride at Campbell?
NFL
Todd Gurley, the Tarboro-T and the Making of a Running Back
Olympics
One Year After the Nassar Sentencing, the Survivors Continue to Inspire Change
Tennis
Tiafoe, Collins and Anisimova Signal a New Generation of American Tennis Stars

You May Like
NFL
The Last Time Atlanta Hosted a Super Bowl…
There was an epic ice storm, a dancing dot-com chimp, a nail-biter of a game and an All-Pro’s arrest on murder charges. Super Bowl XXXIV, at the turn of the century, was something else. Perhaps that’s why it took the NFL so long to return to Atlanta.
by Ben Baskin

More More Sports

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)
      Modal message