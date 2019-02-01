reads of the day 020119

February 01, 2019
NBA
The Porzingis Trade Was Smart—Even If Knicks Fans Are Losing Their Minds
NFL
The Violent Life of Eric Naposki
Extra Mustard
Traina Thoughts: These Super Bowl LIII Prop Bets That Have Nothing to Do With the Game Are the Ones to Bet on Sunday
College Football
The NCAA's Random Punishment Generator Hit Missouri at the Worst Possible Time
College Football
Texas and Texas A&M Won't Share a Field, but They'll Spend All Offseason on the Same Hype Train
NBA
All-Star Mock Draft: LeBron Goes Full Recruiter Mode as Giannis Stacks the High-Flyers
NFL
Ndamukong Suh Remains One of a Kind on Biggest Stage of His Career
NBA
The Kristaps Porzingis Trade is All About Kevin Durant for the Knicks
NFL
A Patriots Super Bowl Run in Four Acts: III, Masters of the Midseason Move

NFL
The Violent Life of Eric Naposki
Before Aaron Hernandez there was Naposki. Both former New England Patriots, both cursed with fiery tempers, both convicted of murder. . . . Naposki knows how closely their two stories track—now he needs his own tale to diverge 
by Michael Cohen

