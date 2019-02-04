reads of the day 020419

February 04, 2019
NFL
NFL
How Belichick’s Master Plan Unfolded
NFL
For Super Bowl Win No. 6, Tom Brady Passes Around the Credit—and Ends the GOAT Debate
NFL
History Hung in the Air, and the Patriots Grabbed It
NBA
NBA Power Rankings: The Pressure Is on for D'Angelo Russell and the Nets
NFL
We’ve Seen This Patriots’ Super Bowl Victory Before—and We Should Appreciate It
Tech & Media
Grading Tony Romo, Jim Nantz and the CBS Super Bowl 2019 Broadcast
NBA
Five Potential NBA Trades More Interesting Than the Super Bowl

NFL
Whatever It Takes: The Patriots Out-Match and Out-Think the Rams for Title No. 6
It’s not getting any easier for New England, which is why the grinding Super Bowl LIII victory—built on mental toughness and brilliant coaching adjustments—is all the more admirable: Over nearly two decades, this team has won in every way imaginable. Plus: What's next for the Rams and Pats, the major rules changes that may be in the works, a review of the Hall of Fame class of 2019, storylines for the draft and much more as we close the book on another season, and look ahead to 2019.
by Albert Breer

