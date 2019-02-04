reads of the day 020419

It’s not getting any easier for New England, which is why the grinding Super Bowl LIII victory—built on mental toughness and brilliant coaching adjustments—is all the more admirable: Over nearly two decades, this team has won in every way imaginable. Plus: What's next for the Rams and Pats, the major rules changes that may be in the works, a review of the Hall of Fame class of 2019, storylines for the draft and much more as we close the book on another season, and look ahead to 2019.