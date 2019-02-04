reads of the day 020419

You May Like
NFLWhatever It Takes: The Patriots Out-Match and Out-Think the Rams for Title No. 6
It’s not getting any easier for New England, which is why the grinding Super Bowl LIII victory—built on mental toughness and brilliant coaching adjustments—is all the more admirable: Over nearly two decades, this team has won in every way imaginable. Plus: What's next for the Rams and Pats, the major rules changes that may be in the works, a review of the Hall of Fame class of 2019, storylines for the draft and much more as we close the book on another season, and look ahead to 2019.
1:32
NFLHow Belichick’s Master Plan Unfolded
He thoroughly out-coached his younger counterpart in Super Bowl LIII. Here’s the unique game plan Belichick and the Patriots used to dominate the Rams.
1:54
NFLHistory Hung in the Air, and the Patriots Grabbed It
Sunday night might not have looked like this dynasty’s finest moment, but as these Patriots have proved time and again, looks can be deceiving.
1:45
NBAFive Potential NBA Trades More Interesting Than the Super Bowl
Let's face it, Super Bowl LIII was a snoozefest. With the NBA trade deadline approaching, the rumor mill has been chaotic since Anthony Davis requested a trade from the Pelicans. Here are five trades that will wake you up.