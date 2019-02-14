Extra Mustard Reads of the Day — Feb. 14

February 14, 2019
NFL
Free-Agent Defensive Tackle Poop Johnson Signs With Toronto Argonauts
Extra Mustard
Traina Thoughts: Which Sports Media Duos Have the Best Chemistry?
Extra Mustard
Thursday’s Hot Clicks: Snow Day Fun Turns Sour as Rat Comes Out of Nowhere
NBA
Watch: Joel Embiid Crashes Into MSG Crowd, Hurdles Over Actress Regina King
NBA
Documentary Reveals Knicks Were Only Team Who Didn't Scout Giannis Antetokounmpo
NBA
Watch: Dwyane Wade, Dirk Nowitzki Trade Jerseys
wrestling
Tickets for All Elite Wrestling’s Debut ‘Double or Nothing’ Show Sell Out in Four Minutes

