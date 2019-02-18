‘Cowboy Pinball’ Game Turns Dangerous as Bull Flips Men Into Air

Screenshot via @WEHTWTVWlocal

A disturbing video showed several people getting hit by a bull during the 'Bull Bash' event in Kentucky.

By Charlotte Carroll
February 18, 2019

A "Bull Bash" turned dangerous on Saturday in Kentucky as two men were thrown into the air and another was pinned to a wall by a bull during a game called "Cowboy Pinball."

In the video, one of the men remains motionless on the ground while two others come to carry him away. The Owensboro Times reported he was taken to the hospital and released that same night with non-life threatening injuries. 

The Bull Bash was held at the Owensboro Sportscenter in Owensboro, K.Y. The Times reported that the game had participants stand in circles outlined in white chalk and the first person to grab a $100 bill taped to the bull's torso would be the winner.

The participants reportedly signed a waiver, which warned of injuries and death. The company who runs the Bull Bash, SEBRA, refused to share a copy of the waiver with the Times

