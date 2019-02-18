A "Bull Bash" turned dangerous on Saturday in Kentucky as two men were thrown into the air and another was pinned to a wall by a bull during a game called "Cowboy Pinball."

In the video, one of the men remains motionless on the ground while two others come to carry him away. The Owensboro Times reported he was taken to the hospital and released that same night with non-life threatening injuries.

WARNING - YOU MAY FIND THIS VIDEO DISTURBING

Over the weekend, several people were hit by a bull during a 'Cowboy Pinball' game at the "Bull Bash" in Owensboro.

More >>> https://t.co/pYVSi46zp6

(Video courtesy: Misty Brake Hambrick) pic.twitter.com/UTOau0PuUl — Eyewitness News (@WEHTWTVWlocal) February 18, 2019

The Bull Bash was held at the Owensboro Sportscenter in Owensboro, K.Y. The Times reported that the game had participants stand in circles outlined in white chalk and the first person to grab a $100 bill taped to the bull's torso would be the winner.

The participants reportedly signed a waiver, which warned of injuries and death. The company who runs the Bull Bash, SEBRA, refused to share a copy of the waiver with the Times.