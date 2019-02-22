reads of the day 022219

February 22, 2019
MLB
Top 100 MLB Players of 2019
NFL
Robert Kraft Charged for Soliciting Sex at Florida Day Spa After Human Trafficking Investigation
NBA
The One-and-Done Debate Will Only Get Louder After Zion Williamson's Injury
College Basketball
Tired of Busted Brackets? Make Yours Unbustable With SI’s Realtime Bracket Challenge
College Football
The Uncertain Future of the Juco Football Pipeline
MLB
Top 100 Notes, Nitpicks and Nonsense: Do We Even Agree With Our Own Rankings?
NBA
David Griffin on Life With LeBron: 'If You’re Not Delivering Championships You’re Failing'
Soccer
The Trophy Stakes, Implications of Two Turning-Point Rematches in England
NBA
Will the Warriors Pursue Giannis Antetokounmpo if Kevin Durant Leaves?
NFL
When Does a Quarterback Deserve Blame for Locker Room Issues?

