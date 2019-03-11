Extra Mustard Reads of the Day — March 11

March 11, 2019
Extra Mustard
Monday’s Hot Clicks: The Minnesota ‘All Hockey Hair Team’ Went Out With a Bang
MLB
White Sox Relievers Ryan Burr, Ian Hamilton Recreate Infamous Historical Duel
NBA
Watch: Bat Disrupts Another Spurs Game
wrestling
Five Takeaways from WWE’s Fastlane
Extra Mustard
Traina Thoughts: FOX Somehow Thinks People Will Turn Away From ESPN To Watch Urban Meyer
NFL
Watch: Steelers Fan Is Unsure How to Feel Following Antonio Brown's Trade to Raiders
NFL
Derek Carr, JuJu Smith-Schuster and More React to Antonio Brown Trade on Twitter
MLB
Alex Rodriguez, Jennifer Lopez Get Engaged
NBA
Knicks Owner James Dolan Kicks Fan Out of Game for Telling Him to Sell the Team
College Basketball
Watch: Maryland's Ivan Bender Surprises Girlfriend With Senior Night Proposal

You May Like

More More Sports

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)
      Modal message