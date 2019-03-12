Every Coach Charged in the FBI's College Admission Recruiting, Bribery Scandal

David Madison/Getty Images

Coaches at Stanford, Yale, Georgetown, Wake Forest, UCLA, Texas and USC were implicated in the scheme.

By Emily Caron
March 12, 2019

The FBI and federal prosecutors in Boston have charged 50 people, including several university athletic coaches and administrators of college entrance exams, in a nationwide college admissions cheating and recruitment scheme, according to court documents first released on Tuesday. 

The scheme allegedly worked to help potential students cheat on college entrance exams by bribing SAT or ACT administrators or by bribing college athletic coaches to facilitate non-recruits admittance to elite universities as recruits regardless of their actual athletic abilities or histories.

Some schools, like Wake Forest and UCLA, have already suspended coaches allegedly involved in the scandal in light of the court documents released Tuesday morning. The two were among several schools implicated, although there is no indication that the universities themselves were directly involved in the wrong-doing. 

Georgetown University, Stanford University, UCLA, the University of San Diego, USC, University of Texas, and Yale were among others allegedly connected to the nationwide scheme.

Coaches implicated in the recruiting scheme, according to court documents: 

• Stanford sailing coach John Vandemoer (terminated by the University following his indictment)

• Former Yale women's soccer coach Rudy Meredith

• Former Georgetown tennis coach Gordie Ernst, now at Rhode Island

• Current UCLA men's soccer coach Jorge Salcedo (reportedly placed on leave following his indictment)

• Current Texas men's tennis coach Michael Center

• Current Wake Forest women's volleyball coach William "Bill" Ferguson (placed on leave following his indictment)

• Former USC women's soccer head coach Ali Khosroshahin

• Former USC women's soccer assistant coach Laura Janke

• Current USC Senior Associate Athletic Director Donna Heinel

• Current USC water polo head coach Jovan Vavic

Other implicated individuals of note include: 

• Mark Riddell, the Director of College Entrance Exam Preparation at IMG Academy, a private college preparatory school and sports academy in Bradenton, Fla.

Igor Dvorskiy, the Director of West Hollywood College Prep School

• Actress Lori Loughlin, of Full House fame

Desperate Housewives actress Felicity Huffman

You May Like

More More Sports

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)
      Modal message