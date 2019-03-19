Report: Student in Admissions Scandal Listed on UCLA Soccer Team Despite No Experience

Kevin Abele/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Lauren Isackson was reportedly admitted to UCLA and listed on the women's soccer team's roster despite having no playing experience.

By Jenna West
March 19, 2019

A California teenager was admitted to UCLA in 2016 as part of the recent college admissions scandal and named to the 2017 soccer team despite not having any playing experience, according to the Los Angeles Times.

Lauren Isackson was accepted to the university in June 2016 as a recruited soccer player after her parents, Bruce and Davina, allegedly paid for her admittance with Facebook stock. A student-athlete admissions committee at the school required Isackson to play for at least one year, according to an indictment.

Isackson's profile on the Bruins' 2017 women's soccer team roster lists no statistcs for the season but lists her as a midfielder. Her profile also said she has an honorable mention all-league selection for the West Bay Athletic League in California in 2014. Prosecutors said Isackson never played competitive soccer before attending UCLA, per the L.A. Times.

The Bruins' women's soccer team lost the 2017 NCAA championship title to Stanford.

Bruce Isackson of Hillsborough, Calif., is the co-founder of the real estate investment firm WP investments. He and his wife are one of fifty people charged by the FBI and federal prosecutors in a nationwide college admissions cheating and recruitment bribery scheme. Several college coaches, including UCLA men's soccer coach Jorge Salcedo, were among those charged. Others include administrators of college entrance exams and actresses Felicity Huffman and Lori Loughlin. Salcedo was placed on leave by the university following his indictment.

The scheme, orchastrated by William "Rick" Singer, worked to help potential students cheat on college entrance exams or pose as recruited athletes to get admitted to high-profile universities through bribery. It also allegedly facilitated admittance for some students as athletes regardless of their athletic abilities.

Isackson's parents started working with Singer in 2015 on her admitted at a school as a recruited athlete and targeted getting her into USC. However, a "clerical error" sent Isackson's fake athletic profile through the normal admissions process, messing up Singer's plans. He then allegedly sent Isackson's fake profile to former USC women's soccer coach Ali Khosroshahin, who sent it to Salcedo. The UCLA men's soccer coach passed Isackson's test scores and transcript to an unnamed women's soccer coach at the university, according to an affadavit obtained by the L.A. Times.

Isackson's parents allegedly gave Singer 2,150 Facebook shares valued at $250,000 in the form of donations to his charity, the Key Worlwide Foundation, according to the affadavit.

Prosecutors said Singer paid Salcedo $100,000 and Khoroshanin $25,000 to ensure Isackson was admitted.

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)
      Modal message