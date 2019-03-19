A California teenager was admitted to UCLA in 2016 as part of the recent college admissions scandal and named to the 2017 soccer team despite not having any playing experience, according to the Los Angeles Times.

Lauren Isackson was accepted to the university in June 2016 as a recruited soccer player after her parents, Bruce and Davina, allegedly paid for her admittance with Facebook stock. A student-athlete admissions committee at the school required Isackson to play for at least one year, according to an indictment.

Isackson's profile on the Bruins' 2017 women's soccer team roster lists no statistcs for the season but lists her as a midfielder. Her profile also said she has an honorable mention all-league selection for the West Bay Athletic League in California in 2014. Prosecutors said Isackson never played competitive soccer before attending UCLA, per the L.A. Times.

The Bruins' women's soccer team lost the 2017 NCAA championship title to Stanford.

Bruce Isackson of Hillsborough, Calif., is the co-founder of the real estate investment firm WP investments. He and his wife are one of fifty people charged by the FBI and federal prosecutors in a nationwide college admissions cheating and recruitment bribery scheme. Several college coaches, including UCLA men's soccer coach Jorge Salcedo, were among those charged. Others include administrators of college entrance exams and actresses Felicity Huffman and Lori Loughlin. Salcedo was placed on leave by the university following his indictment.

The scheme, orchastrated by William "Rick" Singer, worked to help potential students cheat on college entrance exams or pose as recruited athletes to get admitted to high-profile universities through bribery. It also allegedly facilitated admittance for some students as athletes regardless of their athletic abilities.

Isackson's parents started working with Singer in 2015 on her admitted at a school as a recruited athlete and targeted getting her into USC. However, a "clerical error" sent Isackson's fake athletic profile through the normal admissions process, messing up Singer's plans. He then allegedly sent Isackson's fake profile to former USC women's soccer coach Ali Khosroshahin, who sent it to Salcedo. The UCLA men's soccer coach passed Isackson's test scores and transcript to an unnamed women's soccer coach at the university, according to an affadavit obtained by the L.A. Times.

Isackson's parents allegedly gave Singer 2,150 Facebook shares valued at $250,000 in the form of donations to his charity, the Key Worlwide Foundation, according to the affadavit.

Prosecutors said Singer paid Salcedo $100,000 and Khoroshanin $25,000 to ensure Isackson was admitted.