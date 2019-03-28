reads of the day 032819

March 28, 2019
MLB
Opening Day Has Arrived! Carlos Correa Will Shine in 2019 While Bryce Harper May Start Slow
eats
MLB Ballpark Beer Guide
MLB
MLB Season Preview: Predictions, Scouting Reports and Everything You Need for 2019
NFL
How the 32 NFL Head Coaches Negotiated the Rule Change to Allow Review of Pass Interference
College Basketball
Sweet 16 Survivors: An Early Final Four Prediction
College Basketball
U.S. Senator Chris Murphy Hopes to End the Madness and Pay College Athletes
NFL
Mock Draft 8.0: Five QBs Come Off the Board in Round 1
NFL
Are We Really So Sure the Cardinals Will Take Kyler Murray With the No. 1 Pick?
NBA
Massive Devin Booker Games and the Questions That Come With Them

