reads of the day 040319

April 03, 2019
NFL
Mock Draft 9.0: Raiders Are Coming to Get Kyler Murray
NBA
Unlocking Giannis Antetokounmpo: How the Bucks Turned the Greek Freak into the MVP
MLB
With a Flip of His Bat, Bryce Harper Begins Next Chapter of His Career
NBA
The Exit Interview: Dwyane Wade on Rings, Retirement, and a Few Regrets
MLB
Watch: Bryce Harper's Epic Bat Flip vs. Nationals Has Twitter Losing Its Mind
College Basketball
Ranking Every Seed Upset of the 2019 NCAA Tournament
MLB
A Guide to MLB's Massive Wave of Contract Extensions
Soccer
The Final Roster Battles for the USWNT's Women's World Cup Team
College Basketball
How Does Texas Tech Stack Up Against Other Final Four Teams in Big 12 History?

