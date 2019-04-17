Tiger Woods and LeBron James were among the sports figures named to the Time 100, a list of the most influential people in the world.

The 43-year-old Woods just won his first major golf championship since 2008 with a stunning final round comeback at the Masters, which gave him his fifth Green Jacket and 15th major.

"Over the past few years, Tiger rehabbed rigorously from all the surgeries, and returned to the top of the game. While pundits doubted he’d ever win again, Tiger’s commitment never wavered. The thing we don’t always appreciate is the patience," singer Justin Timberlake said about Woods.

Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James, U.S. Open and the Australian Open winner Naomi Osaka, U.S. women's soccer player Alex Morgan, Liverpool star Mohamed Salah, and track and field star Caster Semenya also made the list.

James led the Cleveland Cavaliers to their fourth straight appearance in the NBA Finals, but were swept by the Golden State Warriors. James signed a four-year, $153.3 million last offseason.

James is cited by Time not only for his basketball skills, but his presence in the community.

"Early heroes will mold a person’s future. LeBron has justified the adulation of millions and millions of young people, thanks to his ability to live up to enormous expectations on the basketball court, his business successes in Hollywood and media, and his new I Promise School for disadvantaged kids in his hometown of Akron, Ohio," Berkshire Hathaway chairman and CEO Warren Buffett said about the four-time NBA MVP.

Osaka, who is currently ranked No. 1 in the world by the Women's Tennis Association, broke through with her first two Grand Slam singles titles last year.

"Some people want her to embrace a single identity. She’s more concerned with just being herself. No one represents our more globalized, multicultural future better than this honest, polite, self-deprecating tennis life force, a potential champion for years to come," 18 Grand Slam singles champion Chris Evert said about Osaka.