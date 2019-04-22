reads of the day 042219

April 22, 2019
NFL
Mock Draft: Kyler Murray Goes No. 1, Then Five Players Stand Out From the Pack
NBA
Russell Westbrook’s Shortcomings Have Rendered the Thunder Powerless in the Playoffs
MLB
The Pirates Are Thriving With a Vintage Style of Play
NBA
Damian Lillard is Highlighting Russell Westbrook’s Flaws
NFL
NFL Rumors: Cardinals Unlikely to Select Kyler Murray With Top Pick
MLB
Meet the New (and Unimproved) New York Yankees
NHL
Winter Is Going: How Climate Change Is Imperiling Outdoor Sporting Heritage
NBA
The Clippers Are Making a Strong Case to Impending Free Agents
NBA
NBA Draft Sleepers Who Stood Out at Portsmouth Invitational
Boxing
Amir Khan’s Loss to Terence Crawford Isn’t Stunning—It’s How it Happened

