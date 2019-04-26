Extra Mustard Reads of the Day — April 26

April 26, 2019
NFL
Nashville Is Full of Irate Bachelorette Parties Because of the NFL Draft
Extra Mustard
Friday’s Hot Clicks: Giants Fans Everywhere Hated the Daniel Jones Pick
Extra Mustard
Traina Thoughts: Lee Corso Got Up and Walked Out of the NFL Draft During ESPN's Live Coverage
wrestling
WWE Ref Tom Castor Suffers Horrific Leg Break During Match, Still Calls the Three-Count
NBA
Watch: Inside the NBA Crew Should Retire From Playing Jeopardy!
NFL
Marquise Brown's Diamond Chain of Himself Shows He's Ready for the NFL
NFL
Watch: Dwayne Haskins Appears Unbothered the Giants Selected QB Daniel Jones
NFL
Watch: Giants Fan Wins Season Tickets for 100 Years at 2019 NFL Draft
NBA
Watch: Steve Kerr and Draymond Green Can't Come to Agreement on Music Volume
NFL
DeAngelo Williams, Vince Wilfork Wore the Most Absurd Outfits on the NFL Draft Red Carpet
NFL
‘Madden 20’ Cover Model Patrick Mahomes Will Beat You at Video Games
Tennis
Nick Kyrgios Helped Push a Woman's Broken Down Car to Her House

