Virginia defeated Yale, 13–9, to win the 2019 Division I men's lacrosse national championship on Monday.

The victory marked the sixth lacrosse title the Cavaliers have ever won and their first since 2011.

WAHOOWA! VIRGINIA WINS THE NATIONAL CHAMPIONSHIP!@UVAMensLax dethrones Yale, 13-9, to win the 2019 DI Men's Lacrosse National Championship! #NCAALAX pic.twitter.com/5iBljo8T17 — NCAA Lacrosse (@NCAALAX) May 27, 2019

The championship victory capped off a dominant year for Virginia, which also won its first regular-season ACC title since 2012 and its first conference tournament championship since 2010.

The Cavaliers entered the tournament as a three seed. They earned victories over Robert Morris, Maryland, and Duke, prior to defeating Yale, which was seeking its second straight national title.