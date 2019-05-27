Virginia Defeats Yale, Captures Sixth Lacrosse National Championship

The Cavaliers beat Yale, 13–9, to win the 2019 Division I men's lacrosse national championshi

By Kaelen Jones
May 27, 2019

Virginia defeated Yale, 13–9, to win the 2019 Division I men's lacrosse national championship on Monday.

The victory marked the sixth lacrosse title the Cavaliers have ever won and their first since 2011.

The championship victory capped off a dominant year for Virginia, which also won its first regular-season ACC title since 2012 and its first conference tournament championship since 2010.

The Cavaliers entered the tournament as a three seed. They earned victories over Robert Morris, Maryland, and Duke, prior to defeating Yale, which was seeking its second straight national title.

