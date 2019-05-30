It's time to go back to your middle school days with the Scripps National Spelling Bee and watch teenagers spell what may seem to be impossible words.

This is the 92nd edition of the annual competition. This year, more than 560 competitors are facing off for a $50,000 prize. Following the preliminary rounds, the contest will be divided into two parts, with the first airing Thursday morning and the second on Thursday night.

Last year, Karthik Nemmani earned the top spot by spelling "koinonia," which is an intimate spiritual communion and participative sharing in a common religious commitment and spiritual community, according to the Scripps site.

How to Watch the Bee

Time: Thursday, May 30, 8:30 p.m. ET

TV Channel: ESPN

Live Stream: Watch live here.