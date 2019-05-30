Scripps National Spelling Bee: Live Stream, TV Channel

Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

How to watch the Scripps National Spelling Bee.

By Charlotte Carroll
May 30, 2019

It's time to go back to your middle school days with the Scripps National Spelling Bee and watch teenagers spell what may seem to be impossible words.

This is the 92nd edition of the annual competition. This year, more than 560 competitors are facing off for a $50,000 prize. Following the preliminary rounds, the contest will be divided into two parts, with the first airing Thursday morning and the second on Thursday night.

Last year, Karthik Nemmani earned the top spot by spelling "koinonia," which is an intimate spiritual communion and participative sharing in a common religious commitment and spiritual community, according to the Scripps site.

How to Watch the Bee

Time: Thursday, May 30, 8:30 p.m. ET

TV Channel: ESPN

Live Stream: Watch live here

You May Like

More More Sports

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)
      Modal message