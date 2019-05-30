The 92nd Scripps National Spelling Bee takes place on May 29 and May 30 in Washington, D.C.

This year's contest features 562 spellers on the national stage – all of whom are 15 years old or younger. The 2019 Scripps National Spelling Bee also features 162 returning spellers, including Naysa Modi, who was last year's runner up. The state of Texas has the most representatives in the Bee with 69 spellers.

The winner of this year's competition will walk away with a $50,000 cash prize and the Scripps National Spelling Bee engraved trophy. He or she will also receive a $2,500 cash prize, a reference library from Merriam-Webster, and $400 of reference works from Encyclopedia Britannica, including a 1768 Encyclopædia Britannica Replica Set and a three-year membership to Britannica Online Premium.

The third place winner of the Bee will earn a medal and a $15,000 cash prize, while the runner up wins a medal and $25,000.

The 2019 Scripps National Spelling Bee finals can be streamed on ESPN on Thursday, May 30.