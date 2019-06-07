reads of the day 060719

June 07, 2019
NFL
Which Cities Would Deserve the Newest NFL Expansion Team?
NBA
Four Pressing Questions Heading Into Game 4 of NBA Finals
College Football
The Bru McCoy Transfer Saga Is Uncharted Territory in the NCAA
MLB
MLB Power Rankings: Youngest Teams Showcase the Best and Worst of Baseball
Extra Mustard
Traina Thoughts: From 1 to 30, Here Are the Definitive NFL QB Beer-Chugging Power Rankings
NBA
Kyle Lowry and the Factors That Allowed His Return to Form
Soccer
England Enjoys Run of Success for Clubs, Country–Amid Backdrop of Unsettling Actions
NFL
The NFL Should Get Rid of Replay Reviews Entirely
More Sports
How the Octo-Champs of the 2019 National Spelling Bee Have Changed the Game

