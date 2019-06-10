reads of the day 061019

June 10, 2019
NBA
Kawhi Leonard’s Superstar Evolution Has Another Dynasty On Its Last Legs
NFL
After Firing GM Brian Gaine, Where Do the Texans Go From Here?
NBA
The Warriors Have Done Kevin Durant No Favors in NBA Finals
Golf
Tiger Woods Returns to Pebble Beach, Where He Nearly Broke Golf 19 Years Ago
NBA
Kevin Durant Is All That Separates the Warriors From Survival and Defeat
MLB
David Ortiz Shooting Doesn't Look Like an Attempted Robbery
Soccer
2019 MLS Ambition Rankings: Who Is Keeping Up in League's Arms Race?
MLB
Seven Reasons Behind Jose Ramirez's Strange and Steep Decline
Golf
Five Sleepers Who Could Win the 2019 U.S. Open
College Football
The 117 College Football Players Who Could Win the 2019 Heisman Trophy

