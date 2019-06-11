Soccer stars Lionel Messi, Cristiano Ronaldo and Neymar are leading the way in terms of being the highest paid athletes in the world.

The annual top 100 list complied by Forbes Magazine features 10 sports and athletes from 25 different countries.

The magazine takes money, salaries and endorsements from athletes between June 2018 and June 2019 to break down its list, which has been published every year since 1990.

Messi made $127 million last year, followed by Ronaldo's $109 million and Neymar cashing in with $105 million.

Boxer Canelo Alvarez is fourth on the list, thanks to his new deal with DAZN. The lineal middleweight title holder made $94 million, followed by tennis star Roger Federer ($93.4 million)

Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson (89.5 million), Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers ($89.3 million), Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James ($89 million), Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry ($79.8 million) and his teammate Kevin Durant ($65.4 million) round out the top 10.

The top 100 athletes combined to earn more than $4 billion, which is a 4% jump from last year when retired boxer Floyd Mayweather topped the list, earning $285 million.