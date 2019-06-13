Extra Mustard Reads of the Day — June 13

June 13, 2019
Extra Mustard
Thursday’s Hot Clicks: Ryan O’Reilly Apologized Profusely After Swearing on Live TV
Extra Mustard
Traina Thoughts: ESPN Refutes Report About Major Cast Shakeup To 'NBA Countdown'
NHL
Blues Fan Bets Big, Wins $100,000 After St. Louis's Stanley Cup Victory
Soccer
An Uber Eats Driver Will Deliver the Matchball for Every Ligue 1 Game
NHL
Superfan Laila Anderson Celebrates Blues' Stanley Cup Victory
NBA
Raptors Fan Starts GoFundMe Campaign for Kevin Durant's Charity
NBA
Raptors Fan Sends Flowers to Warriors to Apologize for Kevin Durant Injury Cheers
MLB
IronPigs to Honor Philadelphia With Greatest Promotional Nickname Ever

