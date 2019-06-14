A 10-Year-Old Girl Becomes Youngest to Climb Yosemite’s El Capitan

Selah Schneiter finished the 3,000-foot Nose route at 5:45 p.m. on June 12.

By Alaa Abdeldaiem
June 14, 2019

A 10-year-old girl became the youngest person in history to climb the iconic 3,000-foot Nose route on Yosemite's El Capitan on Wednesday.

According to Outsideonline.com's Chris Van LeuvenSelah Schneiter completed the climb at 5:45 p.m. on June 12 after spending five days attempting to reach the top with her dad, Mike, and his friend.

Schneiter is the youngest documented person to ever complete the feat. Scott Cory was 11 when he climbed the Nose twice in 2011, while Tori Allen was 13 when she also climbed it in 2001.

According to Van Leuven, Schneiter weighs just 55 pounds and stands at 4'2". 

“Selah’s still learning how to lead trad, but she’s been picking up big-wall skills for quite a while,” her mother, Joy, told Outsideonline.com. “I was worried about her capacity to do that much work with such a small body. But I knew that Mike would keep her safe. I’m really proud of her.”

