Extra Mustard Reads of the Day — June 17

June 17, 2019
Extra Mustard
Monday’s Hot Clicks: ‘The Mountain’ Loses World’s Strongest Man Crown
Extra Mustard
Traina Thoughts: Brooks Koepka Drops Stunning Revelation About His Drinking Habits
WNBA
Erica McCall Raps With Carrie Underwood for Best Collab We Didn't Know We Needed
MLB
Man Keeps Eating From Giant Mayo Tub at Minor League Game
MLB
Delino DeShields Jr. and Sr. Exchange Lineup Cards on Father's Day
Boxing
Tyson Fury Gets KOs After Apollo Creed Entrance, Sings Aerosmith to Celebrate
NBA
LaVar Ball Says Lakers 'Will Never Win Another Championship' After Trading Lonzo
NBA
After Lakers Agree to Anthony Davis Trade, Twitter Is Figuring Out Their Next Move
NFL
OJ Simpson... Is on Twitter?
Golf
Patrick Reed Goes Full Bo Jackson, Snaps Club Over Leg at U.S. Open
NFL
Packers Made Paul McCartney a Shareholder at His Lambeau Field Concert

