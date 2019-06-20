Extra Mustard Newsletter June 20

June 20, 2019
MLB
Outfielder’s Epic Brain Fart Turns Game-Tying Double Into Walk-Off Homer
Extra Mustard
Thursday’s Hot Clicks: Carey Price Emotionally Reunited With Kid Who Lost His Mom
Extra Mustard
Michelle Obama Has a Cannon of an Arm and Harry Styles Found Out the Hard Way
NBA
RJ Barrett Asks Zion Williamson About LeBron James Comparison
MLB
John Cena Attends Debut for Padres Rookie Logan Allen To Make Good On $1 Bet
More Sports
Wild Brawl Breaks Out Between Parents at Baseball Game for Seven-Year-Olds
wrestling
WWE Bringing Its First Movie to Netflix, With Kofi Kingston, The Miz and Sheamus

      Modal message