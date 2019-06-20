reads of the day 062019

June 20, 2019
NBA
Final 2019 NBA Mock Draft: Trade Rumors and Buzz on All 30 Teams
NBA
Five NBA Draft-Day Trades That Should Happen
Soccer
With Complex History, USA, Sweden Renew Rivalry at Women's World Cup
NBA
NBA Rumors: Knicks Host Darius Garland, Coby White for Workouts Before Draft
NBA
The Celtics' Loss Is NBA Free Agency's Gain
NFL
The NFL’s Seven Hottest Seats
NFL
NFL Officials Still Aren’t Sure How the New Pass Interference Replay Rule Will Work
MLB
Who Throws the Nastiest Offspeed Pitch in Baseball?
MLB
David Ortiz Shooting Draws More Questions in Alleged Case Of Mistaken Identity
College Football
Which Group of Five Teams Have Reachable Top-10 Ceilings?

