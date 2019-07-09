Extra Mustard Newsletter — July 9

July 09, 2019
Extra Mustard
Tuesday’s Hot Clicks: Floyd Mayweather Has His Soul Snatched by Pro Streetballer
Soccer
Rose Lavelle Once Wore a Mia Hamm Costume for a Book Report
NBA
Businesses Are Getting Back at Kawhi Leonard for Choosing Clippers
Soccer
USWNT Welcomed Back Home at Newark Airport After World Cup Victory
Olympics
Italian Olympic Medalist Filippo Magnini Saves Man From Drowning
MLB
Vladimir Guerrero Jr. Sets Home Run Derby Records

