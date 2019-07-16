Extra Mustard Newsletter — July 16

July 16, 2019
Extra Mustard
Tuesday’s Hot Clicks: The Best NFL Player Reactions to Their ‘Madden’ Ratings
Extra Mustard
Traina Thoughts: If Shaq Is a Man of His Word, He Will Be Kissing Steve Kerr's Cheese-Covered Feet Soon
Golf
Brooks Koepka Ghosted Tiger Woods Before the British Open
NBA
Giannis Antetokounmpo vs. a Baseball Tee Is The Video You Didn't Know You Needed
NFL
The Second Coming of Devin Hester: Son Dray is Just Like Dad
NFL
Keenan Allen Is the Voice of Every Player Mad About Their Madden 20 Rating
NFL
Go Ahead NFL Players, Complain About Your Madden Rating
NBA
Shaq Might Need to Kiss Steve Kerr's Feet Thanks to Warriors' Finals Appearances

