Extra Mustard Newsletter — July 19

July 19, 2019
Extra Mustard
Ranking The Wonderful Moments in Aaron Boone's Epic Tirade Against Umpire
Extra Mustard
Friday’s Hot Clicks: Kid Throws Home Run Back as Disappointed Dad Watches Helplessly
wrestling
7'3" Former College Basketball Player Jordan Omogbehin Makes WWE Debut
Golf
David Duval Makes a 14, Plays the Wrong Ball, Shoots 91 at Open Championship
Extra Mustard
Dan Le Batard Calls Out ESPN's 'No Politics' Policy as 'Weak,' 'Cowardly'
NFL
Luke Kuechly Is Terrible at Keeping Secrets
NFL
Thief Tries to Sell Mark May's Stolen Super Bowl Rings on 'Pawn Stars'
NFL
Watch: Chiefs WR Mecole Hardman Jr. Surprises Mom With New House
NFL
Derek Carr Wants to Use Hard Knocks to Give Shoutouts and Get Rappers More Clout

 

You May Like

More More Sports

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)
      Modal message