ESPN Postpones Airing 'Apex Legends' Tournament After Recent Mass Shootings

ESPN and ABC were scheduled to air the video game tournament this weekend.

By Jenna West
August 09, 2019

ESPN has postponed airing an Apex Legends tournament this weekend after the recent mass shootings in El Paso, Texas, and Dayton, Ohio.

ABC affiliate stations received a statement on August 6 stating that the network will not air the EXP Invitational APEX Legends at X Games "out of respect for the victims and all those impacted by the recent shootings," per Esports reporter Rod Breslau.

The tournament already occurred in Minneapolis on August 2-3 during the X Games but was set to air on ABC and ESPN on August 10-11. Vice reports that taped coverage of the event will air on ESPN2 in October, and fans can see archived footage on ESPN's Esport's Twitch channel.

Spokespeople from ABC, Electronic Arts and Respawn Entertainment were not available for comment when contacted by Vice.

Apex Legends is a first-person shooter game that drops players onto an island, where they fight to be the final team standing.

