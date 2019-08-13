Extra Mustard Newsletter — August 13

August 13, 2019
Extra Mustard
Tuesday’s Hot Clicks: Japanese High Schooler Shows Great Sportsmanship, Is Rewarded
NFL
Antonio Brown’s Trade Offer for His Prized Helmet Is Absurdly Low
NBA
Lonzo Ball Honors African American Icons With Tattoo Sleeve
Extra Mustard
Traina Thoughts: Chris Long Has Thoughts On Tom Brady, Jimmy G, Antonio Brown, Overtime Rules and More
NFL
Browns Go Crazy While Mic'd Up Celebrating Damon Sheehy-Guiseppi's Punt Return TD
MLB
Reds Rookie Aristides Aquino Sets MLB Record With Eighth Homer in First 12 Games

