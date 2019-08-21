Extra Mustard Newsletter — August 21

August 21, 2019
Wednesday’s Hot Clicks: Squirrel Returns to Twins Game, Runs Through Player’s Legs
Ronda Rousey Nearly Lost a Finger While Filming TV Show
Carli Lloyd Drills Impressive 55-Yard Field Goal at Eagles Practice
Ray Lewis, Lamar Odom to Appear on New Season of 'Dancing With the Stars'
Loyola-Chicago Celebrates Sister Jean's 100th Birthday
Sun Bowl Now Has Best Mascot, Sponsorship and Official Name of Any Bowl Game
Georgia Football Players Find Out the Hard Way Just How Fast Matthew Boling Is
49ers Punter Mitch Wishnowsky Proves His ‘Madden’ Tackle Rating Is Way Too Low

