Extra Mustard Newsletter — Aug. 28

August 28, 2019
MLB
Christian Yelich Follows Tweet by Playing 'Roxanne' as Walk-Up Song
Extra Mustard
Wednesday’s Hot Clicks: Fans Engage in Pathetic Pursuit of Home Run Ball
NBA
Cavaliers Announce Revival of 90s Throwback Jerseys With Elite Promo Video
NFL
Saquon Barkley 'Ready to Run Through a Brick Wall' After Tom Brady Chat
Tennis
Nick Kyrgios Jokes With Ball Boy, Shouts at Umpire in Wild Three-Set Win
NFL
The More You Know About Ravens Saftey Fish Smithson, the More Ironic His Name Is
MLB
Justin Bieber Cruises Around LA With 'Not Shane Bieber' Jersey
NBA
Warriors' New Chase Center Offering $1 Million Suites

