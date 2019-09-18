Extra Mustard Newsletter — Sept. 18

September 18, 2019
College Football
'College GameDay' Sign Holder Requests Beer Money, Donates it to Children's Hospital
Extra Mustard
Wednesday’s Hot Clicks: Bartolo Colon Schooled Some Kids on a Sandlot
MLB
Mike Yastrzemski Homers in Fenway Park Debut With Grandfather in Attendance
Extra Mustard
Traina Thoughts: ESPN's Paul Finebaum Wrongly Says Cam Newton Has 'Never Cared About Anybody but Cam Newton'
NBA
Warriors Unveil Six New Uniform Combinations for 2019-20 Season
NFL
Dolphins, Jets Historic Underdogs in Week 3 Matchups With Cowboys, Patriots

